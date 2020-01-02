334 products
Happy Hour Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
All Products
Grease Monkey by Blur
from Blur
25.06%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami by Back 40
from Back 40
13.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bluenami
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
Tangelo by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
18.79%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malawi
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
13.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
Mango Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
17.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
Deadhead OG by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
25.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato by Selma
from Selma
15.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Blur
from Blur
19.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
25.72%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Chem by Blur
from Blur
21.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Purple Chem
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie by Back 40
from Back 40
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
25.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
23.17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch by Blur
from Blur
22.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Zurple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Blur
from Blur
23.93%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
13.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Shark Wreck
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
3.27%
THC
7.52%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$301 oz
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Blur
from Blur
26.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
24.75%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake Deals - 7g by Various Brands
from Various Brands
20%
THC
13%
CBD
Shake Deals - 7g
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Shake Deals - 3.5g by Various Brands
from Various Brands
20%
THC
13%
CBD
Shake Deals - 3.5g
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Shake Deals - 1g by Various Brands
from Various Brands
20%
THC
13%
CBD
Shake Deals - 1g
Strain
$31 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner by Blur
from Blur
26.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
18.59%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ13 by Back 40
from Back 40
9.44%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ13
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.14%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
17.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Mac
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Frosted Cherries
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
P.U.D.C. by Back 40
from Back 40
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
P.U.D.C.
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
19.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Rhino by Blur
from Blur
25.53%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
20.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
15.26%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg 4 by Blur
from Blur
25.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
ChemDawg 4
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG by Blur
from Blur
31.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue 4 by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
