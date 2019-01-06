Early bird and night owl discounts
First hour of business you get 20% off, and last hour of business get 15% off.
Discount cannot be combined with any other discount. Friday and Saturday last call is at 9:50 pm.
Happy Hour Deals
Monday - Friday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm is happy hour! 25% off pre rolls, $5 off concentrates over $20, $10 off concentrates over $45, $10 off any $50 and up ounce.
Discounts cannot be combined with any other discount.
Sunday
Valid 3/12/2018
20% off flower!
Sundays only
Tuesday
Valid 3/12/2018
20% off all Cartridges!
Tuesdays only
Wednesday
Valid 6/1/2019 – 6/2/2100
20% off all THClear, Heavy, LOL and High Choo edibles
Only on Wednesdays
Senior / Veteran Discount
Valid 6/5/2017 – 2/5/2130
We're happy to offer a 10% senior discount to individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as a 15% veterans discount.
*Only one deal may be applied to a purchase*