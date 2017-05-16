PikaGirl6 on February 13, 2019

first off-they do not close at 9. they cllse their store early if they arent having cutomers. Secondly, the attitude of the customer service representatives was horrible. as I knocked at the window; showing the time on my phone, and asked why they were closed when it said online and on the door: open until 9. The female rolled her eyes at me and walked away. They did say ' im sorry we're closed' and I asked why they closed early (because i had made a special trip to get to this store before they closed- and they simply repeated that they were closed. Needless to say, they did not get my money and I took my business elsewhere.