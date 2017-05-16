Nicks.20
first impression: press button, wait for 2 minutes for the guy to stop obsessing on the display of cartridges he is trying to rearrange. get id checked. go back. guy doesnt even attempt to give me any help. he is on his phone taking pictures of said display he was just meticulously fixing and then taking pictures. all while im waiting for him to ask if im in need of any help. finially as if im an inconvenience, he reluctantly answers a simple question. i will not go back. nor should you.