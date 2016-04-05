jamze on November 17, 2019

My wife and I just visited this place for the first time this morning. We really liked it! Our budtender was super friendly and she was knowledgeable about the product. There were about 5-7 people ahead of us and the line moved pretty fast. We were in and and in 20 minutes. We each got a half ounce of the popcorn nugs. We we got home and looked and the buds look great! They are vibrant green and not dry. They also have a nice aroma. Memphis melon is the strain. We would definitely recommend going here to others and we will be back!