JS2314
There seems to be new staff, but the lady running the online ordering window was very upbeat and made the experience easy and quick! This dispensary has become my go to again, in my opinion the customer service has actually improved, I avoided this place for months because of how horrible their wait times and customer service are. Order through leafly and you’ll be good, the flower quality is definitely hit or miss, but if you know what brands you’re buying, there shouldn’t be an issue with quality 😉