Fantastic flower and prerolls! The shatter is very potent and flavorful.
GG2000
on February 7, 2020
Budtender and manager That helped me were immature and cold. MüV in other locations I’ve been to seem to have it together more. Out of everything. This place isn’t easy to access from I-95. Disappointing experience.
Adventurers
on February 7, 2020
Excellent location. Plenty of parking,but does Need a handicapped spot(s) closer. Soon they’ll have a real sign! Professional,helpful staff. Wish they had 1g cartridges however.. But they are West Coast quality. Refreshing!