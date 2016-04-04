Heady_Shready
Native roots is great. they're a bit of a conglomerate company, but very "industry standard". they've usually got great product at a decent price so how can you complain with that!? haha
4.9
10 reviews
Absolutely love this location made it out go to spot!!!
Thanks so much for the love!
Nicely located if your staying at the super 8! They also take cards! Great selections!
Thanks for the kind words SkyHyPete!
I have made Native Roots my go-to dispensary. The staff are always helpful and congenial. Every one of their shops has made my wife and I feel welcomed and catered to with no creepy vibes some other dispensaries give off. Love these shops
Thank you so much for shopping with us and taking your time to leave a review. We are glad to hear you have been having a great experience at Native Roots and look forward to seeing you again soon! - Native Fam
Great bud-tenders, convenient location, premium products and awesome deals!
rhiannalanebrown, Thank you so much for shopping with us and giving feeback. We are glad to hear that our Adam's location was able to help you out! Enjoy the goods and we hope to see you again soon.
Not in the best location, per the sketchy looking individuals who frequent the parking lots seemingly. As evidenced by the liquor store next door. Complications aside, there is relatively no wait, once inside a friendly bud tender is waiting to take your order. Bud tenders are knowledgeable, relaxed, and for the most part there to help find the best solutions. I have always partaken in the ounce specials for they have great value for the quality of bud. In particular, two strains - strawberry lemonade and my personal favorite Lavender Kush were very flavorful buds that hit the palate with a sweet floral taste. If you can get on the ounce special. At the time I was walking out the door for $125 tax included, then grab it. As of now, ounces were up to $150 so I am not sure if the value is there at the moment being as I am an out of stater on recreational prices. Perhaps, they will return these deals, and when they do, so will I....
I absolutely love this shop! Every budtender there is very knowledgeable, kind, patient and oh so helpful. I've learned so much from them! I will gladly go out of my way to go to this shop vs any that are closer. Any of the Native Roots locations are top notch!
Thank you for taking the time to review your visit with us. We are very pleased to hear that our staff made your experience pleasant. Do checkout our Facebook and Twitter pages for promos that you might be interested in! Looking forward to seeing you again soon.
great service knowledgeable great recomendations great product greatest ive been to
Thank you for giving us a try! We are glad you enjoyed your experience here with us!
If you haven't stopped by yet, you're missing out! The dispensary staff is very knowledable and I learned more in my first visit than I have the entire past three years visiting other dispensaries! Good quality of product, killer deals and great customer service! I used to be a loyal Green Solution shopper, and now those days are over! If you make it in and get the chance to work with Danielle you will have an amazing experience! I made a leafy account just to review the service I received! Someone higher up, please recognize this amazing girl! I am now a Native Roots Adams regular! Keep up the great product and service!!!
Thank you for the kind words! We are glad you had a great experience here and hope to see you again soon!
one of the best places I have been 100$ OZ
Thank you for stopping by! Our OZ are here to stay!