Not in the best location, per the sketchy looking individuals who frequent the parking lots seemingly. As evidenced by the liquor store next door. Complications aside, there is relatively no wait, once inside a friendly bud tender is waiting to take your order. Bud tenders are knowledgeable, relaxed, and for the most part there to help find the best solutions. I have always partaken in the ounce specials for they have great value for the quality of bud. In particular, two strains - strawberry lemonade and my personal favorite Lavender Kush were very flavorful buds that hit the palate with a sweet floral taste. If you can get on the ounce special. At the time I was walking out the door for $125 tax included, then grab it. As of now, ounces were up to $150 so I am not sure if the value is there at the moment being as I am an out of stater on recreational prices. Perhaps, they will return these deals, and when they do, so will I....