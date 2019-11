Jdelacerda310 on March 26, 2017

My new go to shop, I refuse to give reviews for free stuff, so this is an honest opinion. First of all beautiful, friendly, knowledgeable, helpful staff, shout out to Vee and Rose! Best baristas out there, not listened to my likes and dislike and offered the perfect matches! Meds were on point! They carry Charlottes Webb! I don't have to search for it! Location is concealed but awesome place love it. Vee and rose thanks again my new friends.