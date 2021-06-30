Osage cultivation now owns this dispensary. They are sure to push their own poor quality product. Worst cultivator in Arkansas now owns a local dispensary in NWA. Buds from osage I purchased seemed not flowered long enough, cured long enough, and trimmed pretty poorly. (leaving the sugar leaves entirely on the buds to increase weight) The actual service by the budtenders is pretty good, though the interior is very sterile white, as others have mentioned, has the "apple store" feeling to it. I was happy to have gone here until getting the notification that Osage is now at the reigns. Leaving the future of this dispensary uncertain for sure. If the quality of the bud coming from Osage is anything as a predictor, than this is definitely unfortunate news for the potential future quality of this dispensary as a whole.