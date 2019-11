Tayloranzelmo on June 18, 2019

I can’t say enough good things about them. It took me a few switches of dispensaries to find one that has such an INSANE amount to choose from! Not to mention, they truly care about you and what your needs are. & if you ever have an issue with a product they’re happy to make it right! I will never leave! Couldn’t be better service honestly; John, Kayla (hope I spelled it right), Mark, EVERYONE are truly amazing people!