Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Come by and pick up our strain of the day for $139.99 out the door.
Other everyday deals include
50 mg Budder Pros gummies: $7.99 out the door.
100 mg Budder Pros gummies: $15.99 out the door.
150 mg Budder Pros hard candies: 21.99 out the door.
250 mg Budder Pros hard candies: 35.99 out the door.