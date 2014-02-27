Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I DISlike your listing. This place has been closed for almost a year. Not very helpful.
Katt826
on October 2, 2018
It was the first dispensary I had ever been to and I had a hard time getting the employees to start at ground level meaning one I know nothing two this is what I need it for three how do I choose what to start with and how to progress To find what works for me.
prennell24
on August 30, 2018
Best service on the east side. They're giving me sh*t for writing this in the shop but it's all good because they're good people. 10/10 folks
JimmyJohnHoe
on August 5, 2018
Run down and smelly building, unclean/low quality overpriced medicine, rude staff.
Blackadam0218
on July 4, 2018
Very good weed very curtious and friendly crew.
eramsey
on August 17, 2017
This location is very friendly, safe and clean! Very helpful staff, would definitely recommend to anyone!!! -Bill Ramsey
kssa
on August 11, 2017
The staff is PHENOMENAL! 😍They're professional and will make you feel right at home. ❤️ I really love going there because I feel safe and I know that I'm getting quality bud every single time. 😎Their selection of bud and accessories is awesome 👏🏻 Definitely 2 thumbs up from me!!!👍🏻👍🏻
Nana3g
on April 17, 2017
Great! Very informed and helpfully. Friendly relaxed atmosphere. 👍🏻
cninja3
on April 12, 2017
Great Service, Good bud
thecapdin
on February 10, 2017
I live in the area it is a fantastic establishment