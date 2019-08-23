Mocoloco22
super good nice trimmed buds, really nice staff.
Thank you. we take pride in our job and getting our patients what they pay for and what they deserve. Thank you so much!! Kyle/Owner
this is absolutely one of my favorite places to go for bud. very kind and knowledgeable staff, would absolutely recommend!
Thank you very much for such kind words! We truly appreciate your business. Kyle/Owner
Very welcoming and helpful environment. I had questions about some strains. The staff was extremely helpful in finding the information I needed in order to make a decision on what product was going to work best for my needs. I will definitely make the drive to visit this dispensary again.
That is what we are here for. We want to focus on getting the best product for what our patients needs may be. Thank you for making the drive to our location. We look forward to helping you again in the near future.
Drove out to take advantage of the deal they had on Cartel cartridges.. 2 for $80 out the door! Best deal on Cartel carts that I’ve found anywhere in Tulsa. Worth the drive.. I’ll definitely be back! Thanks again guys!!!
Thank you. We look forward to helping you again in the near future!
Great group of people! Excellent QUALITY and great prices!
Got my RSO and learned about Tonic & Tinctures. Nicest people you could meet!!!
normally I wouldn't mention them as they are never good but the prerolls I got here where awesome sour tangie was on point...great service the guys are really friendly. I'll definitely be back!
I would have to agree with you, the sour tangie is on point. We appreciate your review, and look forward to helping you again in the near future.
I was so pleased with the friendly service, quality flower, and a variety of options to medicate. This is a great shop with knowledgeable staff that can help you get the right medicine for your needs.
Thank you so much. We have a program for very sick cancer patients, we can even get them the medicine(RSO-Thc) at cost or possibly very little cost based on their need. If you know anyone who fits this, please have them come by and we will do our best to help them.
This is a great place to do business, no pressure laid back atmosphere and high quality products
Thank you so much. That is exactly what we are striving for.
As soon as I walked in I wad immediately greeted with a smile. These people are wonderful. They do whatever they can to help. Have a amazing knowledge on the product. My new fave place.
Thank you so much for the kind words. We look forward to smiling again, the next time you are in.