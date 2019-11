PAMag76 on May 13, 2019

I have been coming here for a couple of months now. Just got my medical card. When I first started I knew nothing about any of this. I have fibromyalgia and a few other issues that cause pain and had no idea what to buy for my pain, and sleep issues. I'm not new to smoke, but It's all become such a science I can't believe it. The staff is so knowledgeable and they take the time to educated me, and within a few trials, I was able to find a strains that really help me. One for daytime and one for night. I smoke flower mostly, but have eased into edibles to help me stay asleep. I would never have tried anything like that, if the staff wasnt so educated. The store is welcoming, you don't feel rushed, or stupid for asking questions. and Now they have this new rewards system so I can earn loyalty points. wow! It's a totally different world. I recommend this shop to others. It was recommended to me by my friend who has been a patient here for over a year. So referral 3rd generation to you dear reader. New Age Care must be a good place!