Follow
New Leaf Midtown
503-472-4816
VETERAN DISCOUNTS!
We offer them, show us your Military ID or Veteran Card at the register and receive some dolla's off your flowa's!!!
(Applies to both Medical AND Recreational Patrons!)
RECYCLE POP BOTTLES FOR EXTRA PUNCHES (...on your punch card)!
Recycle your pop-tops here! Five bottles gets you one extra punch on your visit!! On your tenth punch, you will receive a half gram joint for only $1!!!
(Applies to both Medical AND Recreational Patrons! (WoooooT!!) Only our bottles receive punches! Limit: 25 bottles per day)