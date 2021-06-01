We’re incredibly excited to be opening Grand Haven’s first medical marijuana provisioning store in the heart of this stunning lake-side community. We stock the finest quality cannabis brands and products from across our state, produced by cultivators who share our passion for quality. If you are new to the world of medical cannabis, our relaxed and knowledgeable budtenders can help you find what’s right for you – whether it’s top-shelf flower, edibles, tinctures or balms. We verify and test everything we stock for quality and safety and we’re always happy to answer any questions or make things right. We want your New Standard experience to be something you’ll remember.