Welcome to New Standard in Muskegon, Michigan's premier legal cannabis store for premium cannabis products. We proudly invite recreational and medical users surrounding Muskegon to explore our friendly Park Place store and browse our selection of high-quality marijuana brands and products (such as Beaverton Farms, Apothecare), ranging from flower to vapes, topicals, tinctures, edibles, prerolls, concentrates, and more! Our knowledgeable cannabis budtenders are trained rigorously on the many different products we carry and are committed to providing exceptional and professional customer service to our community. Customers can also skip the line by visiting online and ordering for easy curbside pickup, or we can deliver premium cannabis products to you anywhere within a 15-mile radius of our Park Place store. Please note we are cash only, and your delivery can take upwards of 4 hours from when you place your order. Whatever you're looking for, New Standard has you covered. See you soon! Menu: The team at New Standard knows that high quality is essential. So the stockists work with Michigan's best and brightest flower cultivators and processors to line New Standard's shelves. Shatters and concentrates of every sort are perfect for New Standard's patrons seeking heavy-hitting potency. From infused mints and gummies to a wide variety of cannabis tinctures, New Standard features a marijuana experience for everyone. Location Information: New Standard Park Place is on the corner of Park Street and Laketon Avenue, you can find us on the way to scenic Pere Marquette Park and Lake Michigan, near Norton Shores and just a few miles from downtown Muskegon attractions like the Muskegon Museum of Art, Lakeshore Museum Center and the Lakeshore Bike Trail. Our neighborhood is chock full of microbreweries, restaurants, and shopping options.