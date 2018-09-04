Follow
Natural Green ReLeaf
1-888-344-2019 http://ngr-sf.com/
NGR Mix and Match 1/8th Special!
Valid 10/11/2018 – 1/1/2020
Buy ONE 1/8th of Girl Scout Cookies, Bubba Kush, Candyland, OG Kush indoor flower's and get the SECOND 1/8th of flower for 50% off on ngr-sf.com!
Strains that apply: Girl Scout Cookies, Bubba Kush, Candyland, OG Kush. Place your order from ngr-sf.com
Buy 2 ABX Vape Cart and Get 1 ABX Free
Valid 10/17/2019 – 1/1/2020
Buy 2 Absolute extract vape cartridge and get 3rd Free
Review us & get $5 off your next order with NGR
Valid 8/10/2018 – 1/1/2020
Review us on Leafly and get $5 off your next order with NGR
All you have to do is review us on Leafly and you get $5 off your next order through our site! https://bit.ly/2MBem75
Sign Up @ NGR-sf.com Use PromoCode: FTPNGR $10.00 off
Valid 4/9/2018 – 1/1/2020
First time patients get $10.00 off when using promo code FTPNGR
Needs to be a first time patient and eligible CA ID and Doc Rec
Wax - Buy 3 get 1 free
Valid 4/9/2018 – 1/1/2020
Wax - Buy 3 get 1 free
While supply last