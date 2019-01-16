ratmratm
4.4
10 reviews
RJ is the man, great location!!
Everything was always Wonderful. RJ & Katy were great!
Thank you so much Bkunder81! Our whole team at both locations here in Tulsa are well trained enjoy assisting our patients every need! -Nirvana Team-
Awesome. Sarah and Jasmine rock!
Thank you so much Juliemc! Our whole team is well trained and we enjoy assisting our patients ever need! -Nirvana Family-
jasmin and maddy are great!!!
Thank you Scubatulsa918, We look forward to seeing you in our stores again! -Nirvana Team-
Amazing quality in products!! Defiently coming back
Thank you Abust95, We look forward to seeing you in one of our stores again! -Nirvana Team-
I loved this visit, my first ever to a dispensary. It was exactly as I had imagined it would be.. a little like a room off the beaten path in Willy Wonka's factory, very clean and sterile yet out of this world looking. The advice, atmosphere and product were and are all stellar.
Thank you so much jerryeuana, We also have a location on Peoria and 53rd if you are ever on that side of town! -Nirvana Team-
I love this location. Trevor was quite helpful today with my selection and checkout and made my experience a great one.
Thank you so much WolfyMom8719! Our whole team is well trained and we enjoy assisting our patients ever need! -Nirvana Family-
Nirvana has a large variety or bud, edibles, and maby other products. They are always friendly and the service is awesome. Product can be somewhat pricey but, its well worth the price and I'll keep coming back.
Thank you so much Bgiles86! Our whole team at both locations here in Tulsa are well trained enjoy assisting our patients with every need! -Nirvana Team-
friendly staff and comfortable environment and quality products... RJ is awesome
Thank you Jaspercollins1214, We look forward to seeing you in one of our stores again! -Nirvana Team-
Sarah is awesome!!! great deals!!
Thank you so much Libbyangel! -Nirvana Team-