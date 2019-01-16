kpphotos on November 18, 2019

Nirvana is the only dispensary I go to for my medicinal cannabis needs. I very much appreciate that they always remember me, and patiently take time to help me find what will best suit my needs. They are chill, welcoming people, and I always enjoy chatting with them. The products are quality, and this is coming from a picky individual. If you aren't going here for your medicinal cannabis needs, are you even marijuana'ing?