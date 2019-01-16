kpphotos
Nirvana is the only dispensary I go to for my medicinal cannabis needs. I very much appreciate that they always remember me, and patiently take time to help me find what will best suit my needs. They are chill, welcoming people, and I always enjoy chatting with them. The products are quality, and this is coming from a picky individual. If you aren't going here for your medicinal cannabis needs, are you even marijuana'ing?
Thank you so much kpphotos, We really appreciate your time to leave such positive feedback! -Nirvana Family-