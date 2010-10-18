Throughout the month of December, 1906 Chocolates are Buy 1, Get 1 for $1! This is a great time to try 1906's eclectic variety of delicious chocolates which can help you rest, feel energized, chill out, or feel lovey dovey!
Recreational Specials: Sunday - 15% off edibles Monday - 4 prerolls for $25 Tuesday - BOGO 25% off concentrates Wednesday - 10% off regular priced quarters Thursday - 15% off topicals & patches Friday - BOGO 25% off vape cartridges Saturday - 15% off all glass, accessories and apparel (Excludes Pax 3 and Puffco Peak) Medical Specials: Sunday - $2 Prerolls (Limit 5) Monday - 15% off edibles Tuesday - 25% off concentrates Wednesday - 15% off regular priced ounces Thursday - 15% off topicals & patches Friday - BOGO 25% off vape cartridges Saturday - 4-gram eighths
Sign up for our Loyalty Program in store and receive a $2 preroll plus 15% off in store on your birthday!