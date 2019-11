CaptainBowlpiece on January 23, 2016

I've recently relocated to the Sacramento area. I am a senior citizen on a limited budget. I've been using cannabis for over 45 years. I know good bud. Simply put, this place only sells good bud. The staff is friendly. They know what they're talking about. They let you see, smell, and feel the buds. They even have a nice viewing scope to let you get a good peek. Talk about prices, their's are awesome. They always have a $50 half ounce special that is great quality bud. And I'm not talking that is acceptable because it's cheaper. I'm saying it's good because it's good. Of course some of the top shelf meds are also attractive, but what keeps me coming back are the "specials," the staff, and the consistency of the medicine. On top of everything else they give a 10% senior citizen discount. I love going here. Only wish they had a 420 friendly coffeeshop next door. Some day....