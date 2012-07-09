DrDobson
staff know their stuff and take the time to know the customer... allowing me to walk in... bs a little and allow them to make a recommendation... I'm a happy customer 99.9% of the time!
Great bud tender! Had a wonderful experience and very happy with our purchases
Super friendly, knowledgeable people and great selection!
I'm not originally from Washington state, but I've been up here about 2 months and this is the ONLY dispensary I visit. I come here around 2-3 times a week. AMAZING quality, service, and variety. Very friendly, social staff that really know their stuff. Would highly recommend this shop to ANYONE in the Olympia Washington area. Fantastic overall. 5 stars.
This is a fantastic spot! Super friendly, and know their bud!
Thank you, we look forward to seeing you again soon!
a very nice place and the food was good by carl
Thank you , so glad you enjoyed it! Come see us again soon!
My first time buying in over 15 years, the staff was fun, helpful and informative.
I was in here about a month ago for the first time and loved this place. The staff was super nice and they offer a lot of sweet perks to "join" their collective. All of their meds are top notch and are looked under a scope to ensure they are mold free...Will be back in for sure!
Friendly staff good value for ur money worth going to if u want that feeling of going to ur favorite store