BigDadEJ on June 9, 2018

This is my home Dispensary! Everyone there is just wonderful. This was my first Dispensary ever. They took us in like family. Took the time to talk to me and my wife(Caregiver) in sat us down a walked us through the whole program. I have Severe PTSD and they made what would normally been a very stressful situation and made it like we were just talking with friends. Toby, Tina, Shawn, Megan and Tyler will all be there to answer any and all questions you have. They even walk you out to the car. One thing that stood out to me as my wife sometimes will pick up my flower for me. Give them a try. You won’t be disappointed.