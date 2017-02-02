kra5h420
very friendly,very knowledgable. They make u feel comfortable.
4.9
10 reviews
Great menu, great atmosphere, reserved parking for patients, free to go sodas, candy snacks etc, great staff and very knowledgeable, call ahead ordering and they will have it ready for you! 10% discount for veterans! Location is close to serval restaurants, Walmart and Bass Pro Shop!
Excellent Customer service and pricing! 😊
Great people Excellent advice Very helpful Super friendly
Nicer and more helpful than you could ever imagine.
Large selection. Seems like one person in particular moved up here to run this dispensary simply to make money off of patients
This is my home Dispensary! Everyone there is just wonderful. This was my first Dispensary ever. They took us in like family. Took the time to talk to me and my wife(Caregiver) in sat us down a walked us through the whole program. I have Severe PTSD and they made what would normally been a very stressful situation and made it like we were just talking with friends. Toby, Tina, Shawn, Megan and Tyler will all be there to answer any and all questions you have. They even walk you out to the car. One thing that stood out to me as my wife sometimes will pick up my flower for me. Give them a try. You won’t be disappointed.
I went to these people in agonizing pain and they guided me to the right choices. Everyone here has knowledge about the products available. They work to find the right strain for each client. I am a nurse of many years and never believed I could achieve this kind of pain relief. I can live a happy rest of my life without the dozens of medications I existed on to live. Narcotics and other medications work on the center in your brain that controls breathing. These medications in combination can cause you to stop breathing. Cannibis works on a different part of the brain and does not depress or STOP breathing. Overdose is impossible.
I just love everybody there!! They are so helpful with everything.
They are amazing! They take their time with you and help you find what will help you! I just love them all :)