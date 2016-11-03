anothaone
Went to this location for 2 years but can no longer recommend it due to recent business decisions that hurt patients where it already hurts - their wallets. Removing the loyalty program to “drop prices” and then not changing prices is how you lose patient loyalty, and a lot of patients are switching to other competitors because of it. Stay away until the management can figure out what loyalty actually means and doesn’t try to gouge patients for higher margins. I want NuMed to succeed, but they need to take a hard look at their recent decisions and learn from them to do well long term.