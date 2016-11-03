dabguy541 on March 4, 2019

The most unprofessional dispensary I have had contact with recently. I work in the cannabis industry. I had a good conversation with the Owner? Manager maybe? Tina Clayton...and had set up an appointment for the following day to present our services. She had given me a time, and when that time came, she "had server issues", and asked to reschedule. On Monday (today) I called her, she was "with a patient"...I advised the employee I was in no hurry and to take her time. She then got on the phone, berated me for "interrupting her important meeting with a client", insulted me and my professionalism, then hung up on me. If this is how she treats her potential venders, She won't be in business long. Good day.