Kingrat-OG on June 23, 2019

Went to the NuWu on the NW side of Vegas tonight at about 8:15pm (06/22/19). My wife was going to buy some CBD and I was looking for an Indica to help me sleep tonight. Walked inside and asked the Budtender if I could look at the list they have so I can compare strains, price, and THC levels, like I always do. The Budtender told me that the list was for staff only and that I would not be able to look at it. I told him that whenever I come in the staff always let me (and others) look at the list. He still wouldn't let me. Please note that the monitors they have around the store do not display THC levels or their complete menu. Not sure what he was trying to hide, but that is not what customer service is all about. He lost about 150.00 in sales tonight because of something as stupid as this. Tomorrow I will be going to The Source and The Apothecarium. They both have good menus and service that is not borderline arrogant. I'll spend my money elsewhere. Some training/policy changes are needed NW NuWu. Oh, by the way, my wife and I were the only ones in the dispensary. Put off the only customer he had.