Lagunitashoney7
Very fast service!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Very fast service!
Great selection and customer service.
very good flowers and helpful workers
Thanks for the positive feedback, 808lgn!
Went to the NuWu on the NW side of Vegas tonight at about 8:15pm (06/22/19). My wife was going to buy some CBD and I was looking for an Indica to help me sleep tonight. Walked inside and asked the Budtender if I could look at the list they have so I can compare strains, price, and THC levels, like I always do. The Budtender told me that the list was for staff only and that I would not be able to look at it. I told him that whenever I come in the staff always let me (and others) look at the list. He still wouldn't let me. Please note that the monitors they have around the store do not display THC levels or their complete menu. Not sure what he was trying to hide, but that is not what customer service is all about. He lost about 150.00 in sales tonight because of something as stupid as this. Tomorrow I will be going to The Source and The Apothecarium. They both have good menus and service that is not borderline arrogant. I'll spend my money elsewhere. Some training/policy changes are needed NW NuWu. Oh, by the way, my wife and I were the only ones in the dispensary. Put off the only customer he had.
Really enjoyed the great pricing beat prices in town. The drive thru is convenient too 10% off first order. This is our new store just off the 95 easy on and off.
I had bought a disposable CBD pen not once twice the second one I tried to exchange well they wouldn't do cause the last one I had to return guy didn't put on my receipt so I'm out $40 because of their screw up. I will remain a customer to smoke shop but will never walk throght NUWU NORTH again bad business.
Love love love!!! This is the place where you can actually get more bang for your buck! 6 DOLLAR PREROLLS, 36 DOLLAR EIGHTHS, DRIVE THRU = POTHEAD DREAM!! ALL DAY EVERYDAY! MIND IS BLOWN. Nuwu gets better and better! Hope to see more from the Paiute Tribe! They know how to run a business.
Went in for their Grand Opening and I got such great deals. They were on point walked out with so much goods for so little money!! 6 dollar pre rolls out the door. 36 dollars 1/8ths. What more can a girl ask for!! NuWu is my forever home! 50% of alot of product. Gotta check them out!
Everything dope about marketplace; shrink shrank shrunk
Everything great about marketplace, shrink shrank shrunk