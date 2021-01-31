Oasis Cannabis | Glendale (Adult Use)
Oasis Cannabis | Glendale: Recreational/Adult-use menu Oasis Cannabis AZ is a state-licensed adult use marijuana dispensary chain focused on providing the highest quality cannabis products to Arizona customers. With our three convenient Valley locations we are able to serve the Phoenix-Metro area with ease. We proudly feature one of Arizona’s largest selections of bulk flower in a variety of different strains, prices and qualities. Our concentrates include distillate & live resin vape cartridges, wax, shatter, live resin, rosin, diamonds/sauce, CBD isolate, sublingual sprays, inhalers and more. We also carry edibles from top Arizona chefs as well as topicals, tinctures & CBD pet products. For more info on pricing, see our menu or visit our website at oasiscannabisaz.com 8:00AM-10:00PM EVERYDAY | ATM ON SITE | WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING VISA CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS AT THE MOMENT. Instagram: @OasisDispo Twitter: @OasisMMJ www.oasiscannabisaz.com ____________________________________________ Discounts: SENIOR DISCOUNT Seniors 55+ receive 10% off your entire purchase (Exclusions & restrictions may apply) VETERAN DISCOUNT Veterans & First responders receive 10% off your entire purchase (Exclusions & restrictions may apply) OASIS LOYALTY PROGRAM Visit our website for NEW Loyalty Rewards program. (Terms & conditions apply) ---------------------------------------- *All vendor days/promotions are subject to change without notice and other restrictions may apply for all deals and discounts. While supplies last on qualifying items. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. Other terms and conditions may apply. ---------------------------------------- #FindYourOasis #ODMMJ #OasisDispo #CBD #Oasis #Leafly #BlueDream #GreenCrack #Drip #Timeless #HighGradeAZ #PineappleExpress #GSC #GG4 #Chandler #Arizona #Phoenix #OasisDispensaries #OasisCannabis #Dispensarynearme ----------------------------------------
RECREATIONAL/ADULT USE SALES HAVE BEGUN! This includes all three Oasis locations: North Chandler, South Chandler & Glendale. Open 8am-10pm. Please make sure to bring your valid photo ID. Customers without a photo ID, under the age of 21, or with expired identification will not be permitted entry. Due to an industry-wide shortage of product, we have unfortunately had to temporarily pause all daily, weekly & monthly specials. The following discounts are still applicable to select groups: – Senior discount (10% off) – Veteran/Military/First Responder discount (10% off) We encourage you to check out our Loyalty Program, available to all customers: https://www.oasiscannabisaz.com/loyalty/ (Terms & conditions apply) Covid-19 safety measures will be strictly enforced including, but not limited to: – Mandatory social distancing for all customers – Masks required for anyone on the premises – Increased sanitation procedures at all facilities By law, recreational customers are limited to: – 28 grams (One ounce) of marijuana products, – of which 5g can be concentrated products (edibles, cartridges, concentrates, etc.) *An in-house flower limit of 14g applies to all recreational/adult-use customers Please be respectful of all customers and staff members and try to keep your transaction as quick as possible. Thank you for understanding while we navigate this unprecedented time. Congratulations, Arizona! #FindYourOasis
Terms & Conditions may apply. Discounts cannot be combined or stacked. Valid on full price items while supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
What is the Oasis Loyalty Program? The Oasis Loyalty Program gives our patients the ability to earn and track points with each purchase. Each purchase gets you closer to the next redeemable item, so you can stack your points now, and save big later. There is no cost to join and any customer with a mobile phone number may participate. How Does it Work? - Members earn 1 point for every dollar spent on each purchase. Points are awarded at the end of each transaction. - Points can be used to redeem available rewards or members can choose to save their points for redemption later. - Members may receive surprise rewards via our Loyalty SMS Messages - Every member receives a birthday reward.
Participation is subject to the Oasis Loyalty Program Terms of Service. Loyalty Points based on price before tax. Points must be redeemed with a medicated purchase and cannot exceed 50% of the total ticket value.