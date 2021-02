I love oasis dispensary here .. the north location and any other. They are so informative with how certain things will help.from front of house to back WOW what a great bunch of smart,kind helpful knowledgeable people...i what to say employees/budtenders ....there are so much more thankyou jose?joz Gaby Jesse Emily and so many more wish i could remember all the names. Thank you oasis im disabled in a scooter you guys are the BEST !!!!!!!!!!!