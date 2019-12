Legit feels like a sketchy sketchy place! It’s in the storage room of a gas station. The outside of the building is trashy mess!

Dispensary said:

sorry about the trouble. we will try to be as clean as possible. as far as the storage room goes, it's not a storage room. this used to be a bar before. so not sure how exactly is it sketchy sketchy place when the gas station is attached to the dispensary and parking lot is right out front with cops station less than a mile away. Thank you for the honest review though . much appreciated