Great staff! Nice flower, but the concentrate selection is killer! Best hash rosin around.
4.7
10 reviews
Amazing place & amazing quality of options to choose from, would definitely recommend this dispensary to any one. One of if not the best dispensary around.
Thank you so much for the great review, ArtimusXII! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Awesome place to shop
We love to hear that! Thanks, VirgilDammit!
One of my top favorite dispensaries to go to, love the atmosphere and the bud tenders. They have some really great buds and would highly recommend this place to anyone in the Tulsa area.
We sure appreciate your support! Thank you!!
love this place, prices are a little high though
Thanks for the review! We take pride in having the highest quality products around.
Laid out very well for a dispensary and with a very large yet still very well laid out menu I would recommend this dispensary to anyone from someone who just got their med card and knows little about smoking to long time stoners who may be looking for something extra.
Thank you for the kind words! We really appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Topnotch flower. Amanda was very helpful. Worth the visit. Will be back for more flower.
That's what we love to hear!! Thank you!! See you again soon!
Convenient location with great get-in and get-out parking. Atmosphere was very welcoming and made me feel confident right away. The bud tenders were knowledgeable about each strain, described their personal experiences with the strains, and had great recommendations for my medical needs. They asked if it was my first time and offered me their specials (I didn’t have to prompt them!). Prices included tax so I had exact cash (IOU like $0.32). Great conversations on my way out. My take home products are excellent on quality and their advice about each strain was pretty accurate to my own experience. Would definitely shop here again!
The budtenders were fabulous A+ They were knowledgeable and friendly. The dude with the little man complex ruined it. The mouthy little kid that runs the place ruined a potential life long customer. Meds are good, He ruined it.
Stuff I got was pretty good. But I wasn’t really impressed even though I got everything topshelf... plus when I tried to ask questions like what would be the best for pain and which strain would have thc and cbd in it and they said nothings been tested yet so they have no idea... I had to look up everything on my own...