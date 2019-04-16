MeowMix1921 on August 13, 2019

Convenient location with great get-in and get-out parking. Atmosphere was very welcoming and made me feel confident right away. The bud tenders were knowledgeable about each strain, described their personal experiences with the strains, and had great recommendations for my medical needs. They asked if it was my first time and offered me their specials (I didn’t have to prompt them!). Prices included tax so I had exact cash (IOU like $0.32). Great conversations on my way out. My take home products are excellent on quality and their advice about each strain was pretty accurate to my own experience. Would definitely shop here again!