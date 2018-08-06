AbigailBates22 on June 28, 2019

Walked in here for the first time and wasn’t greeted with a friendly hello, instead I was greeted with a “we don’t actually allow minors in the building!” Except I’m not a minor. And they didn’t ask to see my I.D. before saying anything. A simply solution would be to check an I.D before making rude assumptions and making an adult woman cry, but here we are. I’ll keep shopping elsewhere.