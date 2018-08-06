Saraannparchen43
I like that cartridge's . but I'm not to fond of the rebel Root's cartridge's the clog up way to much you get glob's of oil in ur mouth. I like rebel Root's drippers.
4.8
10 reviews
This location is rad, I was helped by a fellow named Jake. He was extremely knowledgeable and polite. Got everything I needed and some great quality flower for 90 an oz!
Always super clean and great peeps! I tried another in town, just because they were close. Sorry my friends, not again. You've got me every time Im here.
I love this dispensary! the staff is amazing and helpful! they always have super awesome deals also! The vibe is all around amazing!
these guys rock. seriously I always get exactly what I need and always walk out with a smile on my face.
Walked in here for the first time and wasn’t greeted with a friendly hello, instead I was greeted with a “we don’t actually allow minors in the building!” Except I’m not a minor. And they didn’t ask to see my I.D. before saying anything. A simply solution would be to check an I.D before making rude assumptions and making an adult woman cry, but here we are. I’ll keep shopping elsewhere.
AWESOME!!!AMAZING!!!OUTSTANDING!!! One of the best dispensaries I've ever been to. It's inviting. The staff is extremely knowledgeable and friendly. I will definitely be telling my friends
Best prices for best quality in town. Every experience I have there the bud tenders are friendly and make conversation. Pleasant experience and best buds for best price. Simply cannot be beat by any dispensary in Eugene/Springfield area. Discount bud is middle to top shelf everywhere else
When I need to buy weed, I look for specific strains at the best price, not paying too much attention to which dispensary it was at, but that just changed. I've been here twice. Yummy weed. Excellent prices. Awesome people. K, bye.
Awesome dispensary I love all the different selections they have and some sweet accessories. Amazing prices and the best employees who are always friendly and knowledgeable. Great place!