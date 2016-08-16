Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great deals. Amazing flower especially the Sirius Black.
Luminaiel
on September 28, 2018
It’s always so chill at OVC. They’re clean and I’ve never seen it packed in there. From not knowing what I was doing, to knowing exactly what I want when I go in, the staff there is always helpful and awesome.