Cudois on June 21, 2018

Came in at 9:45pm just to grab a quick gram. Pinpointed it down to two strains i wanted to see within seconds of looking at the menu. The female budtender was not in a good mood and continued to rush me. I thought this dispense was an elite, high-end dispensary, but this particular budtender ruined the experience. If im spending $22 dollars on a gram of flower, I'd at least want decent customer service. She sucked!