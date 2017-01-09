Sukageil69 on October 13, 2019

I am so bummed with this place. It was my favorite place to go for almost two years but they have made a lot of changes recently and the service has gone downhill! My last two visits in the product rang up much higher than what was advertised. The first time the clerk asked managment to override it and sell out the advertised price, last night I went in and the product range up TWICE as high as it was advertised and I asked why it was doing that, was pretty much told I was shit out of luck. I'm going to start going elsewhere.