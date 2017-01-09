emilyhauschild
Bobby was so friendly! He made it easy to figure out what strain would work best for me and gave his own personal inputs which was super helpful! I'll definitely be back.
What a cute little spot! Friendly budtenders, quality flower, and great prices! Best dispensary on this side of town! Bobby helped me find everything I needed fast and efficiently, will definitely be back!
Bobby was a great and friendly tender, definitely, when in area, I'll be back...
Loved this place! Bobby was super cool and helpful! I appreciated him taking the time to answer my questions and help me find exactly what I was looking for! Thanks!
Great place with a wide selection and excellent service located on Marquam hill. Highly recommend.
I am so bummed with this place. It was my favorite place to go for almost two years but they have made a lot of changes recently and the service has gone downhill! My last two visits in the product rang up much higher than what was advertised. The first time the clerk asked managment to override it and sell out the advertised price, last night I went in and the product range up TWICE as high as it was advertised and I asked why it was doing that, was pretty much told I was shit out of luck. I'm going to start going elsewhere.
Da best on the hill
I stopped in here while waiting for my hottie wife to get off work At OHSU.. a grabbed a Twax joint and a g of shat for $22! Was a great day after that. And dude who helped me was chill af and cool as a cucumber dish. Hope I have to wait for my wife again, soon! ✌🏼💜
LOVED THIS SPOT! Kelsey helped me pick out some great edibles for my mom. I loved the selection of flower and pre-rolls as well.
Loved the staff, loved the selection. Great location that was easy to access. The people there know there stuff. I highly recommend!
