4naturalgreen on July 18, 2019

These people have ripped me off on my discounts three separate times. Jenn Henson, and her employee "Luis" make a point of it to give me as hard of a time as possible every time I come in the store. They claim I'm violating the law if I poke the bud sample to check its density. They say I'm violating a State law then become belligerent with me and refuse to serve me. Ordering me out of the store and refusing me service unless I "behave like a gentleman". This coming from some kid who I'm at least 25 years older than. Luis and Jenn have always spoken down to me in a disrespectful way. Jenn called me "boy" in front of her employees, trying to humiliate me. I hope the suppliers of this store reads this review and refuse to serve them. I've had enough of their discrimination and disrespect. I hope other people will choose another dispensary and stop supporting the very mean, and dishonest.