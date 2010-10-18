deebav1 on September 20, 2019

FIRE BUD AND BEST PRICES BY FAR SERVICE A+++. High Tops dispensary on Royer Avenue is by far the best in prices and has fire bud. awesome customer service. Always friendly, always helpful and always makes me feel Comfortable while shopping. Also Mike is a great knowledgeable person of strains and flower edibles and concentrates pre-rolls etc. make sure you take care your bud tender don’t leave him out 🤑. Always makes the veteran feel welcome and comfortable while shopping. Great Dispensary will be going to for a very very long time ... don’t even know if they participate in reviews for discounted pre-rolls but I had to drop a great review because it’s the truth very impressed by bud product customer service five stars around ...