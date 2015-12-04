Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The people are great, really helpful. The selection is sometimes limited, but usually has a great variety and sales.
Penrey
on June 24, 2017
This place has a limited selection, and is pretty spendy.
Just make sure to check prices before buying other than med products. I called and asked about dab rigs and was told they had the dr dab boost and the price was 380.00! I told them mfg sells it for 150.00 and they dropped the price to 320.00
smokinggrantspass420
on September 16, 2016
I got the j1 sativa for 12$ a gram and it was FIRE also got the cynix though and it wasn't very good. All in all a good dispensary thought with fair prices
VaprENT
on July 12, 2016
Good vibe and good people but unfortunately the products were limited in selection and the flowers seemingly expensive.