Sirensois
The staff here are so friendly and professional. I’m always confident about the quality of what I’m buying, but everyone there is very willing to answer any questions I’ve had. I really appreciate everyone here.
4.6
10 reviews
I have gone here for almost a year and have spent THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS at PDI. Despite spending thousands of dollars here, I have had A LOT OF REALLY BAD EXPERIENCES at this dispensary. Their staff has been VERY rude to me. PDI used to have a Customer Rewards Program and then got rid of it. PDI’s prices have increased yet the product is the same. I have been DREADING having to switch dispensaries due to all the hassle, but I have finally decided to go through the trouble of switching dispensaries because I CANNOT DEAL with this ungratefulness and rude behavior anymore. I have spent thousands of dollars here, show some respect to medical patients who need your products as actual medicine. I do NOT recommend going here.
Organized, helpful employees and fast online ordering
I've been with this dispensary from beginning, almost 3 years. The staff is very knowledgeable and sincerely interested in my wellbeing. The make me feel welcome, like a friend coming to visit! Whenever I've had a problem with a product, they have always resolved any issue.
Best ever. So nice. Good specials. Great service.
Very friendly staff who are so well informed on the medical benefits of the products.
Caring and compassionate pharmacists, product specialists, and staff. They truly take the time to help you find the products and delivery methods that best fit your needs. They’ve recommend products that have ended up in my daily routine which have made a significant positive impact on my health. I am beyond grateful to them. PDI runs wonderful product specials and provides opportunities to give back such as Food Drives, Toy Drives, PDI Cares and more.
I selected PDI as my dispensary and I couldn’t be more pleased! The staff knows their stuff, and they offer options and look to save you some cash when they can. They also run great specials and change them up all the time. I highly recommend PDI!!
This was my second visit. The staff is friendly and very knowledgeable regarding the different strains. I didn’t fell rushed and they listened to me regarding my pain and what I think helps versus what I should try that I know won’t help. I will recommend this location to all friends and family.
I forgot to mention they apparently have edibles too?! I was pleasantly surprised when I was there on 1/2/2015 when they showed me their edibles.