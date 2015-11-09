Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our store is becoming a MedMen! Before the big switch, everything in the store is 40% off - Restrictions May Apply
*While Supplies Last*
No Rewards Points, Addtl Discount, or Coupon Combinations
*You May NOT Add To Your Leafly Order After Skipping the In-Store Line*
You Are More Than Welcome To Re-Enter The Line After Pick Up
*We Appreciate Your Business!!*