Lunatheunicorn
Great atmosphere with understanding, kind, & knowledgeable staff. Marcy has been extremely helpful with recommending various products and dosages for my condition.
4.7
10 reviews
Excellent facility. Very professional. Very helpful.
The staff are fantastic, compassionate, kind, and knowledgeable. The flower menu is too skimpy, though.
i love the people who are so helpful and friendly. i would like to see this store grow. i gave them a resume. i really want to work there.
I felt relaxed walking in and loved the service I got. Everyone welcomed me and wanted to help. Never felt like I had a stupid question.
Great place
Slow even with pre orders
Outstanding
Knowledgeable and personable staff. Love that we can pre order. Hopefully, a delivery option is on the way.
This place is absolutely amazing. The staff is always the best and really know how to take care of their patients and are very knowledgable as well. The rewards system is always a plus and the they offer deals pretty often and their prices are always great. I’ve been a member at other dispensaries and it took a little comparing and contrasting other dispensaries before i concluded that this place is the best spot for me and any one who lives in the skokie/Evanston or north side chicago/near north chicago area. If and when I ever decide to move away from the chicago-land area, I will always have to hold a very special place for the- evanston dispensary and the awesome staff that makes that place so special in my heart. Thanks Verilife!!