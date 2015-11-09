Iweil09 on October 1, 2019

This place is absolutely amazing. The staff is always the best and really know how to take care of their patients and are very knowledgable as well. The rewards system is always a plus and the they offer deals pretty often and their prices are always great. I’ve been a member at other dispensaries and it took a little comparing and contrasting other dispensaries before i concluded that this place is the best spot for me and any one who lives in the skokie/Evanston or north side chicago/near north chicago area. If and when I ever decide to move away from the chicago-land area, I will always have to hold a very special place for the- evanston dispensary and the awesome staff that makes that place so special in my heart. Thanks Verilife!!