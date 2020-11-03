31 products
Valid 3/11/2020 – 1/2/2021
✨Limited Quantity
All Products
Liberty Haze
from IESO
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$54⅛ ounce
Spectrum #12 22:1 3.5g
from ACE Revolution
0.9%
THC
20.89%
CBD
Cannatonic X Z7
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Geist OG Shake
from Ascend
18.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$80¼ ounce
Spectrum #12 20:1 1.75g
from ACE Revolution
1.23%
THC
20.78%
CBD
$401 gram
Medi Haze
from IESO
20.33%
THC
9.67%
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
from IESO
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
BHO Crystalline THCa
from verano
91.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$751 gram
Cronuts #4 Pull and Snap
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
90.42%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$601 gram
Cool Keylime Gummy
from Mindy's Kitchen
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$30pack of 20
Orange Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa Blend
Strain
$25each
Birthday Cake White Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Surp 1:1 Orange Pineapple Guava
from Revolution
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$25each
Capsules Cronuts #4 Relief Sativa 10-pack
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$30each
Surp CBD Wild Blueberry
from Revolution
16.84mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD Hybrid Blend
Strain
$30each
Surp Indica Mango Strawberry
from Revolution
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica Blend
Strain
$25each
Surp Cafe Sativa French Vanilla
from Revolution
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa Blend
Strain
$25each
Blue Dream Cone 2-pack 1g
from matter.
21.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$13each
Harlequin 1g Single Cone
from Cresco Labs
11.42%
THC
19.37%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$12each
G6 Sauce Reserve Cartridge 500mg
from verano
84.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$72½ gram
Forbidden Fruit Cartridge
from verano
79.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$63½ gram
Sunshine OG Cartridge
from verano
83.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine “Michigan Cut” x unknown
Strain
$63½ gram
Mag Landrace Reserve Cartridge 500mg
from GOLDLEAF
87.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$70½ gram
Body Oil
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
96.2mg
THC
195mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$30each
Harmony 1:1 Pain Relief Balm
from Avexia™
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$45each
Topical Bar
from Shelby County Community Services
98mg
THC
80mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$40each
Alien Rock Candy Morrocan Melt
from ACE Revolution
77.72%
THC
___
CBD
$59each
Joos Double Durban Kush Pen 300mg
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
84.42%
THC
___
CBD
$55each
Cantaloupe Haze Travelers Pen 300mg
from GOLDLEAF
85.95%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
Spectra Complete High THC RSO 1g
from Revolution
816mg
THC
71mg
CBD
$60each
Awake Sativa Spray Tincture
from Remedi by Cresco Labs
99.1mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
Spectra Complete 10:1 RSO 1g
from Revolution
67.4mg
THC
749mg
CBD
$60each
