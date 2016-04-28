Follow
Phoenix Botanical
(217) 441-2076
30% Off Your First Visit!
Welcome to Phoenix Botanical! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your purchase for your first visit to our dispensary.
Valid only while supplies last. Not to be combined with any other offers or discounts. Please see store for complete details.
10% Off For Industry Professionals!
Welcome to Phoenix Botanical! Industry professionals receive 10% off.
See store for complete details.
Veterans Save 10%
Military veterans save 10% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Must bring a valid military ID to receive discount. See store for complete details.