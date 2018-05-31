CapnWildChild on November 22, 2019

There always seems new inventory every week. I'd like to see more variety in lower priced concentrates, but, variety is the spice of life right.? 😁 I always try to time my visits when Jack is working, his bubbly personality and knowledge regarding stains is phenomenal! He's got the knack for pointing me in the right direction. I wouldn't go anywhere else in Oakridge!