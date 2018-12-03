gljl on April 30, 2019

I met with a lovely woman named Judy for my consult appointment. She was super helpful and friendly (I'm pretty sure she talked to me for significantly longer than our scheduled time). She listened attentively to all of my questions and was empathetic when I was talking about my qualifying condition. Judy also made sure that I was comfortable with the environment of the facility, and made sure that I felt safe waiting for my order to be filled. She had great recommendations for products. I got an actually good night of sleep (first time in 4 years!!) because of what she recommended. I'm really excited to try the rest of the things she suggested, because I'm really hoping that they'll help relieve other symptoms. 🤞🏻 The rest of the folks were also friendly, polite, and helpful. They were funny (which helped me feel more comfortable), but not in a way that was over the top or inappropriate. They made sure to ask if I had any questions, and then reminded me that I can call anytime if I do have questions. Overall, I am absolutely thrilled with the service and products I got. I am so happy to have the folks at Prime ATC. I've been so sick for such a long time, and I'm so grateful to have such a supp and knowledgeable group of people to help me