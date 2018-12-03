R1fleman
Super friendly, well informed consultants and staff behind the counter. Love my local dispensary. Will be visiting often. Excellent flower (blueberry cobbler) that really helps my symptoms.
4.5
10 reviews
Very helpful staff.
Love this place! Everyone is so nice and very helpful.
VERY overpriced, but great service and quality.
The team is great and so knowledgeable. They make it so enjoyable to come in and talk about which medicinal products are best for your medical situation. I’m so glad that the owner put together such a fabulous team that really cares about you and want you to have the right tools to help with your medical needs. I have been a customer for months and I wouldn’t go anywhere else
I met with a lovely woman named Judy for my consult appointment. She was super helpful and friendly (I'm pretty sure she talked to me for significantly longer than our scheduled time). She listened attentively to all of my questions and was empathetic when I was talking about my qualifying condition. Judy also made sure that I was comfortable with the environment of the facility, and made sure that I felt safe waiting for my order to be filled. She had great recommendations for products. I got an actually good night of sleep (first time in 4 years!!) because of what she recommended. I'm really excited to try the rest of the things she suggested, because I'm really hoping that they'll help relieve other symptoms. 🤞🏻 The rest of the folks were also friendly, polite, and helpful. They were funny (which helped me feel more comfortable), but not in a way that was over the top or inappropriate. They made sure to ask if I had any questions, and then reminded me that I can call anytime if I do have questions. Overall, I am absolutely thrilled with the service and products I got. I am so happy to have the folks at Prime ATC. I've been so sick for such a long time, and I'm so grateful to have such a supp and knowledgeable group of people to help me
I think the staff is great, very knowledgable and accommodating. I cannot recommend because the prices are way too high for the quality which is quite inconsistent going up but mostly down in THC levels. Prices are terrible at $$$360 for an oz when I can go to a Maine dispensary and get fire medicine for 140 an ounce. This is weed so let go of the greed.
What a great, educational orientation. The folks at PRIME ATC are friendly, respectful, compassionate, educated and caring. I was able to attend as the patients caregiver and they could not have been any more accommodating. Great selection, pricing and diversity of products.
Customer service is top notch, employees know their product very well. Highly educated people are ready to help you choose the medicine that is right for your condition. Perfect selection of product for your needs.
Wonderful staff, wide selection