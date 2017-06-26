pasame
very quick, their drivers are Nascar driver
4.9
10 reviews
I bought the Pineapple Xpress n BluDream . Both were great strains, the customer delivery service was on point too. Best Delivery around for sure.
Had very positive first-time experience. Called in and explained by needs/preferences. Received recommendation for 4 different strains that all were right on point. Buds were fresh, not dried out. Delivery time was very reasonable and completed within the promised delivery time. Would definitely not hesitate to order from here again.
Always fresh stuff!
Bad customer service, weed is whatever. Very expensive delivery fees. Rude staff
I’ve been using delivery services for the past couple months around the LA area and this one cannot be beat the high tolerance strains are nuts.
I’ve always been really skeptical about using delivery service and buying products I can’t see... especially when they are fairly priced... but was happy with the flower I received.
Honestly the best delivery I could ask for! Especially for the busy holidays these guys just wanna put a smile on your faces, because they are the most customer friendly delivery service I have crossed paths with. The prices and deals are a steal! You will not regret buying from here. If I could give more than 5 stars I would.
Best customer service for a deliver service!! Great flower and always delivered on time! 10/10 recommend!
They were was extremely efficient, the customer service rep was knowledgeable and the overall experience fantastic. Plus they have a ton of inventory.