Wacky Wednesday
Valid 10/23/2019
20% off concentrates and medical flower
Only Valid on Wednesdays the month of October 2019, Marietta Pure Wellness Only
All Products
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MS. JACKSON
from Unknown Brand
8.24%
THC
12%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ORIGINAL SKUNK #1
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk+
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Crack (Grown in Commanche, OK)
from Unknown Brand
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck (15.9%THC)
from Unknown Brand
15.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani #6
from Unknown Brand
15.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special Sauce Hemp Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
12.32%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
GRAPE RUSSIAN LIVE RESIN (1Gram)
from Unknown Brand
58.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Shatter (orange zkittles)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Shatter (GG)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Shatter (Mimosa)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Wax (Durban Poison)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Wax (GG)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Earthly Treats 25mg Brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.5each
In-store only
75mg Nature's Key Gummies (apple, grape, orange)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1575mg bag
In-store only
Smokiez 100MG THC GUMMIES
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100mg Bag
In-store only
250mg package FOG Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40250mg bag
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie 60MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
100MG CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18100mg cookie
In-store only
500MG TREE SAP
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
1000MG TREE SAP
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
600mg Cooking Oil
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
30.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$8preroll (1gram)
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$8Preroll 1 gram
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$8Preroll 1 gram
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
15.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$8Preroll 1 gram
In-store only
ETHOS CITRAL FLO (PREROLL)
from Unknown Brand
15.6%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$8PREROLL (1 GRAM)
In-store only
Ghost OG (preroll only)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$8Preroll 1gram
In-store only
OG KUSH- (PREROLL)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$8Preroll 1g
In-store only
Amnesia Lemon
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
shishkaberry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Space Queen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD