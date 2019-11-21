Follow
Purple Med Healing Center
TERPY THURSDAY & HALF OZ OR FULL OZ SPECIALS
Half Ounce and Full Ounce Specials (While Supplies Last) OR MIX AND MATCH 4 QUARTERS FROM THE $10 GRAM LIST FOR $200 OTD $12 HALF grams & $25 FULL grams of Shatter Kings! (While Supplies Last) $27 Full Grams of Venom Shatter (While Supplies Last)
*SALE CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER DISCOUNT*
Staff picks
Soft Pretzel 50mg
from Cornucopia
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed berry
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Chocolate Truffles - 180mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
180mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$20each
In-store only
German Chocolate Brownie - 50 mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Gummie Worms - 200mg Bag
from Cornucopia Infusions
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Karmel Korn 60mg
from Cornucopia Infusions
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$10each
In-store only
All Products
Bubble Gum (H-I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Death Star (I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Packed 8th - Green Wildfire (H-S)
from High Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Wildfire
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Bordello (H-I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forest Funk (H-I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forest Funk
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato (50-50)
from Sublime Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #3
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gluelato (H-I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack (S)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jenny Kush (50/50)
from Abundent Oganics
21.1%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OGKB (H-I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orangesicle (H-S)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsickle
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG (H-S)
from ITEM 9
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Bubble (I)
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Bubble
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
1000mg Raw THC Syringe
from PuraEarth
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$661 g
In-store only
Abundant Rosin
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$42½ g
In-store only
Shatter Kingz - Full Grams
from Shatter Kingz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Venom Shatter
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Vegan Chocolate Chip 120mg
from Cornucopia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Chocolate Gems (120mg)
from A. S. Alchemy
0%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$25pack of 12
In-store only
Select CBD Drops - Relax Lavender
from Select Oil
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
cbd
Strain
$66each
In-store only
Select Elite Gummies Mango-Hybrid 150mg
from Select Elite
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Select Elite Gummies Strawberry-Sativa 150mg
from Select Elite
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Select Elite Gummies Blackberry-Indica 150mg
from Select Elite
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Raspberry Chews 60 mg
from Cornucopia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed Berry
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Rainbow Belts 250mg
from Uncle Herbs Health Center
0%
THC
0%
CBD
strains vary
Strain
$30each
In-store only
300mg Sativa Tincture
from TRU Infusion
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa Blend
Strain
$48each
In-store only
70mg Ice Cream
from A.S. Alchemy
70mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed Berry
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Pumpkin Spice Scone
from Cornucopia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Sour Raz Bears
from Cornucopia
0%
THC
0%
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$7pack of 10
In-store only
S'more 50mg
from Cornucopia
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed berry
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookies 60mg (4pack 15mg each)
from Cornucopia
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Blondie 4 Pack (20 mg each)
from Cornucopia
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed berry
Strain
$10each
In-store only
1000mg 1:1 Rick Simpson Oil
from PuraEarth
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$72each
In-store only
300mg Indica Tincture
from TRU Infusion
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$48each
In-store only
Heart Healthy Bar
from Cornucopia Infusions
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed Berry
Strain
$7each
In-store only
123