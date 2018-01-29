Beargal62
Always love coming here for flower. All shelves are fire! Great staff as well so definitely chem em out!
Thank you for checking us out and your continued support!
Knowledgeable friendly staff who are always ready to help. I love how they make you feel comfortable here and know what strains to offer to help people. They also always have fire strains for both flower and concentrates and usually always have a good deal.
Thank you for the awesome review! We appreciate you taking the time to let people know about Quality Choice!
I always had great expierince shopping QC they have a large selection of med stains to choose from and the concentrates consistency is always on point . i never had a bad experience there . the budtenders are helpfull and friendly. I would highly recommend shopping at the acadamy location .
We appreciate the kind words and are excited to serve you in the future! Thanks so much!
absolutely love this place!!! great meds and great staff , always a pleasure visiting the academy location !
We appreciate this so much! We have so much fun interacting with you all on a daily basis! Thanks for the review :)
Phenomenal place!!! My bud tender, Elitha, took the extra time to explain the details of each strain so that I would know what would best help me.
So awesome to hear! We are so happy our staff could help!
It is a fantastic location and the staff as well as the products are Amazing! I hope to become a member soon! Thanks QC.
Thank YOU! We are so happy to hear from you.
Love the staff at this location, they are all so very helpful. Plus I always get the best quality bud. Thank you!
YAY! We love this! Thanks so much for the feedback :)
great quality flower, hash & edibles. highly recommend!
Thank you for the kind feedback. We appreciate it so much!!
A1 try em out
Thanks a lot! We really appreciate the review :)
