I love this place. they have high quality bud with some increadible terps.
We appreciate your review and kind words! This means a lot to us, as we take the time necessary in order to produce a high quality product for our patients!
This is by far the best dispensary in Colorado.
Wow! Your review means the world! Thank you so much for taking the time :)
I'm a member here. I'm a very happy member. I've been 100% satisfied with everything I've purchased from them. The staff is very helpful and knowledgeable. The quality care taken during growing is quite obvious. You'll be happy shopping here.
We appreciate your review about Quality Choice! Thank you!
within my neighborhood
We love the support of our neighbors! Thanks!
I've been a member here for years now and I have seen them progress/change through the years. Being a native I always support local/family businesses over franchises/corporate. They always have a wide variety of edibles, topicals, CBD products, usually 5-15 different varieties of concentrates. And 12+ strains of flower from hybrid, dominant hybrids, sativa, indica. It's worth your while to stop in and maybe you'll walk away a member!
Well thank you so much for this wonderful review! We really appreciate you and the time you took to give us feedback!
im a member with QC and i love it! quality is always great!
Thank you so much for your support and kind words :) We really appreciate the review!
This place is great
Thanks, Nick! We appreciate you :)
Best products best staff in the Springs!
We appreciate that! We do our very best to keep the best products in stock for our patients :) Show this to your budtender the next time you shop for a bonus gram of flower!
Awesome place friendly staff!
Thanks so much! We strive everyday to provide top notch service :)
Elitha was extremely helpful and patient and really knew how to help me treat my conditions.
Elitha is so wonderful!! She'll be so happy to see this :)