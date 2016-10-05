WoodlandCreep93 on August 24, 2018

I've been a member here for years now and I have seen them progress/change through the years. Being a native I always support local/family businesses over franchises/corporate. They always have a wide variety of edibles, topicals, CBD products, usually 5-15 different varieties of concentrates. And 12+ strains of flower from hybrid, dominant hybrids, sativa, indica. It's worth your while to stop in and maybe you'll walk away a member!