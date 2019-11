Trod500 on July 15, 2019

The owner doesn’t care about their patients. It’s all about the all mighty dollar. They sell nothing but dry crumbly flower in heat sealed packets. That way you can’t check out your purchase before you walk out the door. Plus, the owner is now wanting the state to pull PPL from people that want to grow their own. Never again will I step into one of their dispensaries again. I would rather drive out of town to get my medicine.