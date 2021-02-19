From what I could see the quality and atmosphere was fine... I had called ahead been assured that all i needed to do to order was to email a copy of my Arizona card to them, as Arizona does not issue physical cards. Went in, money in hand and was informed they don't accept emailed cards. I said fine and headed out and the used car salesman started. She did everything she could to talk me into staying in town longer. My aches and pains did not afford me the niceness to continue. I made my way out the door. Do not ship here, they only care about selling to you, not about your health and we'll being. If I could give negative stars in service, I would. -5 stars for service. Just don't do it.